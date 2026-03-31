Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: NPR, opinion, pbs, trump

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Efforts to End Funding for PBS, NPR

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that Trump's efforts to kill PBS and NPR funding were unconstitutional, citing the First Amendment.

It was back in May 2025 when Donald Trump signed an executive order that essentially killed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), and shut down federal funding to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). Shortly after, the Trump-fearing Republican majority in the U.S. Congress rubber-stamped his plan by approving a $9 billion rescission package that stripped $1.1 billion in funding from PBS, NPR, and others under the CPB umbrella. That took a major turn earlier today, when U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that Trump's executive order prohibiting the funding of NPR and PBS was unconstitutional (check out the full ruling). In their decision, Judge Moss noted that Trump's order, "singles out two speakers and, on the basis of their speech, bars them from all federally funded programs." The judge continued, "Although there are many lawful reasons that the government might decline to make 'a valuable governmental benefit' available to someone, punishing disfavored private speech is not one of them."

"The message is clear: NPR and PBS need not apply for any federal benefit because the President disapproves of their 'left-wing' coverage of the news. Because the First Amendment does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type, the Court will issue judgment against the federal- agency defendants declaring Section 3(a) of the Executive Order is unconstitutional and will issue an injunction barring those defendants from implementing it," Judge Moss noted. While the decision is still very important to NPR and PBS, it comes too late for the CPB – as we learned earlier this year.

In August 2025, the CPB announced that it would begin shutting down operations. Employees were informed that "the majority of staff positions will conclude with the close of the fiscal year on September 30, 2025." Following that, "a small transition team will remain through January 2026 to ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations," focusing on compliance matters, final distributions, and resolving long-term financial matters (including "ensuring continuity for music rights and royalties that remain essential to the public media system").

The other shoe dropped in January 2026, with the CBP board voting to dissolve the organization, as it was no longer able to maintain its basic operations due to the cuts. Initially formed by an act of Congress in 1967, the CPB was charged with funding local stations, NPR, and PBS. Remaining CPB funds will be distributed, and the American Archive of Public Broadcasting will continue to be supported (with the CPB archives being preserved in a partnership with the University of Maryland).

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