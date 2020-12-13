Final Resolution Results: Rhino vs. Eric Young (w/ Joe Doering)

The Chadster is back, and I would *NOT* like to thank my colleague, Jude Terror, a sad, pathetic man who thinks he's funny but isn't. But The Chadster isn't gonna let him ruin my night. No. The Chadster is here to cover Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution PPV, and gosh dang it, The Chadster is gonna do it right!

Final Resolution emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and airs exclusively on Impact Plus. On the card tonight: The Sea Stars face Havok and Neveah. Hernandez takes on Fallah Bahh with special officials Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at ringside. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship in the final Defeat Rohit challenge of 2020. Eric Young (with Joe Doering) faces Rhino. Larry Dreamer fights Tommy Dreamer in an "Old School Rules" match for Larry's freedom. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Deonna Purrazzo (with Kimber Lee) defends the Knockouts Championship against Rosemary (with Taya Valkyrie). Karl Anderson faces Ethan Page (with Josh Alexander), and if Page wins, The North gets a tag team championship shot. And finally, Rich Swann defends the Impact World Championship against Chris Bey.

Gia Miller talks to Chris Bey backstage in the promo area. Bey says this is the most important match of his career, in the main event where he always belonged. Bey says he tried to talk to Rich Swann man to man, but Rich kept brushing him off. He says he's gonna win tonight. They call him First Take Bey because he only needs one shot, or so he claims.

After a video for their match, Eric Young and Rhino come out. Young has Joe Doering with him. The Chadster is not expecting a lengthy match here. And The Chadster doesn't get one. Rhino looks mostly good here, probably because he's in line to get his butt kicked by Doering. Rhino manhandles Eric Young except when Young can take advantage of a distraction by Doering.

After enough interference, Young controls the match for a while. Rhino makes a big comeback, but of course, he accidentally knocks out the ref. That clears the way for Doering to get involved. Rhino stops him, but Young gets his mask to hit Rhino with it. The Deaners (The Chadster loves these guys) run out to make the save. The Deaners stand up to Young, and Cody Deaner grabs the mask, but…

OH MY GOD! CODY DEANER ATTACKED HIS COUSIN JAKE! WHY?! WHY, CODY, WHY?!

Cody Deaner leaves. Eric Young hits Rhino with the match. He gets the three-count.

Eric Young defeats Rhino.

The Chadster is a huge Deaners fan, so I'm a little sad to see the group break up. However, if this means a bigger push for Cody Daner, The Chadster is alright with it. Also, The Chadster believes Eric Young makes a lot of good points.

The Chadster is also a big fan of Joe Doering. A cowboy hat is just a really good gimmick, in my opinion. Plus, The Chadster has heard the mullet is coming back in style, and if this pans out for Doering, The Chadster is heading to the barber next.

