Fire Country Returns Tonight with S03E14 "Death Trap": Our Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country (S03E14: "Death Trap), we also have an early look at S03E15: "One Last Time."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the third season of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. Tonight brings S03E14: "Death Trap," where the station faces a hoarder's home that's now become a full-blown house fire – and Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) must make some tough choices when it comes to Vince's father. Along with the episode trailer waiting for you above, we also have the official overview, image gallery, and maybe even a sneak peek or two (including one that was released earlier today) waiting for you below. In addition, we also have an early look at March 14th's S03E15: "One Last Time" to pass along.

Fire Country S03E14: "Death Trap" & S03E15: "One Last Time" Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 14: "Death Trap" – The station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire, and Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) are forced to face the reality of his father's ballooning cognitive troubles. Written by Carrie Williams and directed by Leslie Alejandro:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 15: "One Last Time" – Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) respond to a lighthouse rescue operation that turns into a mission to prevent a ship from crashing during an intense storm. Meanwhile, Eve (Jules Latimer) investigates the origins of a flu outbreak at Three Rock. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Jason Hellmann:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

