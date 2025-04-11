Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S03E17: "Fire and Ice" Preview: Jelly Roll Guest-Stars

Jelly Roll guest-stars in tonight's emotion-packed episode of CBS's Fire Country, S03E17: "Fire and Ice." Here's what you can expect...

As we inch closer to the Season 3 finale of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country, we've got another very special episode heading our way tonight. In S03E17: "Fire and Ice," mega music star Jelly Roll guest-stars as a healthcare worker and former convict who Vince (Billy Burke) meets while visiting his father. Before the episode hits our screens, check out the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peeks that we have waiting for you below. In addition, we have the official overview and image gallery for S03E18: "Eyes and Ears Everywhere," and then the official overviews for the two-episode, two-hour Season 3 finale set for Friday, April 25th: S03E19: "A Change in the Wind" and S03E20: "I'd Do It Again."

Fire Country Season 3 Episodes 17-20 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 17: "Fire and Ice" – The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince (Billy Burke) struggles to connect with his father. Grammy Award-nominated country star Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 18: "Eyes and Ears Everywhere" – The Station 42 crew responds to a routine house fire that escalates into a dangerous situation for one of their own. Written by Nick Spates and directed by Freddie Highmore.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 19: "A Change in the Wind" – When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) jump into action to protect the patrons and property. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Max Thieriot.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 20: "I'd Do It Again" – Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter's care facility. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

