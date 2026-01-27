Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E10 Preview: Station 49 Gets Called "On the Carpet"

Returning on Feb. 27th, here's an early look at the image gallery and official overview for CBS's Fire Country S04E10: "On the Carpet."

Though series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country won't be returning for approximately another month, CBS was kind enough to drop some early looks at what's ahead with its upcoming new and returning shows. With S04E10: "On the Carpet" hitting on February 27th, an official overview and image gallery find the station under the microscope over how they responded to a massive fire.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 10: "On the Carpet"

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 10 "On the Carpet" – As a massive wildfire pushes Station 49 to its limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

