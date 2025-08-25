Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 4: CBS Previews S04E01: "Goodbye for Now"

CBS released a preview image and overview for Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country, Season 4 Ep. 1: "Goodbye for Now."

While we will readily admit that there's still a decent amount of time between now and when series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country returns for its fourth season on Friday, October 17th (8-9 pm ET/PT), thankfully, CBS wasn't quite thinking the same way. Earlier today, the network dropped a ton of previews for its upcoming shows – and that included a first look image and overview for S04E01: "Goodbye for Now":

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 1 "Goodbye for Now" – In the aftermath of the Zabel Ridge fire, Station 42 faces internal turmoil but must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty, and the future of the firehouse. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by James Strong.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

