Firefly Star Jewel Staite on Reunion Chances & Her Hope for Kaylee

Firefly star Jewel Staite discusses the chances of the Joss Whedon series returning and reveals the hope she has for Kaylee's future.

We've said it before. And even though we're saying it again today? We know we're going to keep on saying it. If you were part of a Joss Whedon series, then for the rest of your career, you're either going to be asked about your relationship with Whedon (more on that below) or you're going to get asked about a possible reunion. Speaking with TVLine, Jewel Staite (mechanic Kaylee Frye) shared her thoughts on the possibility of a Firefly reunion. While her response may not be bringing a ton of hope to "Browncoats" out there, fans of a certain beloved Canadian drama series should be feeling good about things. "I get asked all the time about Season 2 of 'Firefly,' which makes me laugh because it's been like 20 years, but when I get asked that, I'm like, 'There's a better chance of 'L.A. Complex' than there is of 'Firefly,'" Staite shared.

But while she may never get a chance to make it come to life herself, Staite hopes that Kaylee got a chance to put her maternal instincts into action. Reaffirming fans that Sean Maher's Simon would be the father, Staite explains, "Oh, I just wanted her to be a mom. I think Kaylee would have made a wonderful mother, and I love the idea of a baby being on the ship and raising the stakes so much. I feel like it would just show different sides to every character's personality to have a baby around. I would love to have seen Captain Mal [Nathan Fillion] holding an infant and not sure what to do with it…. I feel like there's way more than one kid there. Kaylee would just want to have as many as possible."

Morena Baccarin Discusses "Firefly" Reunion Rumblings

Will the cast of Firefly ever reunite? Would Morena Baccarin (Firefly, Gotham) want to be a part of it? Baccarin tackled both questions in a way that some fans will appreciate and others… not so much. Complicating the possibility of a scripted reunion even further is Whedon himself, stemming from accusations of inappropriate & unprofessional conduct on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, first made public by Charisma Carpenter (who starred in both series) with others also sharing their experiences. It's a topic that Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville)addressed with Baccarin on his Inside of You podcast, with the actress sharing what her experience working with Whedon was like.

Asked by Rosenbaum if she would be interested in revisiting the Firefly/Serenity universe, Baccarin laughed & hesitated before responding, "Maybe." Laughing at her overall reaction, Rosenbaum noted that the response "wasn't too confident." Baccarin went on to explain that she "loves those people with all of my heart" but that she also feels that there's something to letting things be what they were, that there doesn't always need to be this need to revisit everything. While definitely in favor of doing a podcast or a reunion of some type, Baccarin isn't feeling the need to personally "resuscitate the show."

From there, Rosenbaum moves onto the subject of Whedon, with Baccarin sharing that she has "no horrible stories or feelings" toward him. She shares that he could be "egotistical" but then adds that she's never met a showrunner who wasn't. But Baccarin also makes it clear that even though she didn't have the kinds of bad experiences that others have shared, that doesn't invalidate what others have been reporting. From there, Baccarin explains that she's dealt with sexist & other bad behaviors on sets in the past, and her approach has been to cut it off from the start… to confront it. Baccarin would consider a return if it was the perfect script & the perfect set-up (as Rosenbaum asks her) because of what the series meant to her, but she emphasizes again that she's also moved on from that time in her career.

