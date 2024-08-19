Posted in: BBC, HBO, TV | Tagged: bbc, drama, First Day on Earth, HBO, I May Destroy You, michaela coel, michaela cole

First Day on Earth: HBO, BBC Co-Producing New Michaela Coel Drama

Michaela Coel will write, star in, direct, and executive-produce the drama First Day on Earth, a series co-produced by the BBC and HBO.

HBO and the BBC are set to co-produce the ten-episode drama series First Day on Earth, starring and written by multi-award winner Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum and HBO's I May Destroy You). Coel will serve as executive producer alongside Jesse Armstrong, Phil Clarke, and Roberto Troni for Various Artists Limited in association with A24. In First Day on Earth, British novelist Henri (Coel) is stuck. Work has dried up, and her relationship is going nowhere. So when she's offered a job on a film in Ghana, West Africa – her parents' homeland, where her estranged father lives – she can't resist the chance to reconnect with him and the country of her heritage. But when she arrives, neither the job nor her father turns out the way she expected, and soon Henri has to deal with danger and hypocrisy, form new friendships, lose her illusions, and create a new sense of identity – one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her.

"I am delighted to be working with VAL, HBO, and the BBC again and to partner with A24; thanks to all of their combined taste, care, and expertise, I feel our show is in great hands. 'First Day on Earth' is another very personal story for me which I hope will engage viewers from all over the world, and I can't wait for audiences to go on Henri's journey with her," Coel shared in a statement when the news was first announced.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, shared, "Michaela's words have the ability to transport the reader like no other. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the conversation that began with 'I May Destroy You' alongside our close collaborators at VAL, A24, and the BBC. With Henri as our guide, 'First Day on Earth' is as lyrical as it is visceral in its excavation of the idea of home." Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added, "Michaela is one of those exceptional 'I May Destroy You' is one of the reasons I wanted to join the BBC! In 'First Day on Earth,' Michaela has created another unmissable series – truly original, heartfelt, hilarious, poetic storytelling and told in a way that only Michaela can. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Co-produced by HBO and the BBC, the series sees Coel writing, starring in, and executive-producing. In addition, Jesse Armstrong (Succession), Phil Clarke (Such Brave Girls, Juice), Roberto Troni for Various Artists Limited, Jo McClellan for the BBC, and Piers Wenger for A24 also serve as executive producers. Filming on First Day on Earth is scheduled to begin next year.

