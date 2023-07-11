Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, disney, lucasfilm, preview, rosario dawson, star wars

For Ahsoka Tano, It's No Longer About the Past: Official Trailer

With a two-episode premiere on August 23rd, here's the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka.

We had a feeling that something might be hitting this week when it came to Disney+, Lucasfilm & Dave Filoni's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka. Set after the fall of the Empire, the streaming series follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. And now we have an official trailer to help us get a better understanding of what that "emerging threat" might be (though astute fans out there already have a pretty good idea).

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set for a two-episode debut on August 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka:

With that in mind, here's a look back at Dawson's journey to Ahsoka – the character & the series – followed by a look back at what we know about the "Star Wars" universe so far:

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on Working with Ashley Eckstein

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dawson shared what it was like working with "The Clone Wars" voice actress Ashley Eckstein to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. Dawson enjoys & appreciates having Eckstein as a resource regarding the character and being able to build upon the fandom that Eckstein has created for the character via social media. In the clip below, Dawson shares just how much she respects & appreciates how Eckstein has built up the character over the years and the passion she brings to her work. Here's a look at the clip:

Set to premiere in August 2023, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.

