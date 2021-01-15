For All Mankind Season 2 Trailer: An Alt-History Reagan Era Space Race

With Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and Sony Pictures TV's For All Mankind set to launch its second season on February 19, 2021 (and a third season already receiving a green light)., Apple TV+ is offering viewers a look at the official trailer for the series' return. Apple TV+'s For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger. The second season welcomes Cynthy Wu as Kelly, an astronaut's daughter; Coral Peña as adult Aleida Rosales, from Season 1; and Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens, the son of astronauts Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones)- as the action shifts to 1983 and the Ronald Reagan era.

Created by Moore, and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert, the trio serve as executive producers alongside Golden Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, with Sony Pictures Television producing:

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. Season 2 picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.