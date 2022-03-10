For Bosch, It's About The "Legacy" He Leaves: IMDb TV Teaser/Poster

When Bosch: Legacy premieres sometime later this year, it will have been two years since ex-LAPD detective Hieronymous "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver) handed in his badge and now the focus will be on his career as a private investigator, but he won't be sharing the spotlight alone. Because now more than ever, Legacy matters to Bosch, who is hell-bent on leaving behind a legacy he's proud of. With the first season based on bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Wrong Side of Goodbye, the spinoff/sequel series will also focus on his rookie police officer daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) & former enemy/expert lawyer Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers). And with the series set to hit IMDb TV (Amazon's premium free streaming service) on May 6th, we have a look at the official key art:

But you didn't think we would stop with only the key art, did you? Because we also have our first look at the first teaser trailer for IMDb TV's Bosch: Legacy:

"Bosch: Legacy" follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance's only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, he uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, "Captain Marvel"), a tech-forward gadget whiz who also shares Bosch's fondness for smooth jazz and commitment to justice. Following in her father's footsteps, Maddie, a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez, "The Good Place"), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father—who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.

Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Love That Girl), Kate Burton(Grey's Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives) join the series as recurring guest stars. Click here for character descriptions. Bosch: Legacy from Fabel Entertainment is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless) directed the spinoff pilot.