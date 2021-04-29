Forbidden Door Widens as NJPW Title Match Set for AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will defend the IGPW United States Championship against Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite in two weeks, taking the collaboration between AEW and NJPW to the next level. On Twitter, Tony Khan wrote, "Thank you for the amazing feedback on tonight's #AEWDynamite @AEWonTNT & I'm thrilled to announce that I've opened the #ForbiddenDoor as Yuji Nagata is coming to @AEW to challenge @JonMoxley for @njpw1972's IWGP US Title in a huge milestone for both companies. Tickets onsale 5/7!"

In addition to working with AEW, NJPW has also been involved in a crossover with Impact Wrestling, where NJPW stars David Finlay and Juice Robinson are currently the Impact Tag Team Champions, having defeated The Good Brothers and then successfully defended against them at the Rebellion PPV. Of course, former NJPW star Kenny Omega is currently the champion of both AEW and Impact (and AAA), so the intermingling between the three companies runs deep. Tony Khan must be feeling a little like Tony Stark at the end of Avengers Endgame, channeling the Infinity Stones through his body.

And it's totally unfair! How is The Chadster's beloved WWE supposed to compete when all of these other wrestling companies are ganging up on them to create exciting cross-promotion matches and storylines? This is the kind of thing that really cheeses The Chadster off, especially with WWE ratings dropping week after week. Why won't AEW, Impact, and NJPW invite WWE to play? It's bullying is what it is, and The Chadster is really disappointed in Tony Khan and all the others for engaging in it. Then again, The Chadster shouldn't be surprised, since Tony Khan has been bullying The Chadster personally with AEW's ratings for over a year, and the company recently bullied WWE NXT all the way off Wednesday nights. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!