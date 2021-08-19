Foundation: Apple TV+ Releases Official Series Trailer & Key Art

With Apple TV+ and showrunner & executive producer David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, Man of Steel) series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's iconic, award-winning "Foundation" trilogy of novels set to rise next month, viewers are getting their first look at the official trailer (along with new key art). Revealing an even deeper look at the unprecedented adaptation than the previously released teasers, the trailer for the Jared Harris and Lee Pace-starring series invites audiences across the galaxy to embark on a thrilling and emotional journey following a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

With the first two episodes set to premiere on September 24 (followed by single episode releases weekly, every Friday), here's a look at the official trailer for Foundation:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foundation ⏤ Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4QYV5GTz7c&t=3s)

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

"In the decades since the 'Foundation' series first saw print, Asimov's prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now," said Goyer. "Growing up, I devoured 'Foundation' and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen – but a feature film didn't seem big enough to embrace the ambition. Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice. 'Foundation' has always been at the top of my bucket list and I'm honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you're a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I'm excited to share with you what we've created."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foundation — Official Teaser 2 | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvOAA1U0li8)

Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych. With Goyer executive producing and serving as showrunner, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

