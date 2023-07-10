Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, foundation, isaac asimov, preview, trailer

Foundation Season 2 Preview: Brother Day Gets to the Naked Truth

Apple TV+, David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation set for this week, here's a Season 2 sneak peek.

With Apple TV+, David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's massive adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation set to hit screens this week, we can't think of a better way to kick off the week than with a sneak preview of what's to come. Led by Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell & Leah Harvey, the streaming series chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. In the following clip, Pace's Cleon/Brother Day has been caught… "off guard" by a group of assassins while spending some "quality time" with robot aid Eto (Laura Birn). How does it go? Well, let's just say that Brother Day fights quite well with the restrictions that come with clothing.

With the 10-episode second season premiere set to hit screens on Friday, July 14th (and dropping weekly on Fridays after that), here's a look at that sneak preview – along with both official trailers & season overview – for Apple TV+'s Foundation:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

