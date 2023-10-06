Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, fox news, GOP, opinion, republicans

FOX News "The Bachelor: House Speaker" Not Happening? GOP Angry?

Reports are that the GOP membership wasn't too thrilled with the choice of a new House Speaker playing out on FOX "News."

You know an idea is a bad one when the GOP realizes it before it happens. Earlier today, we learned that FOX "News" chief political anchor Bret Baier was set to conduct a joint interview with the folks looking to replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. That would've meant Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) would've been in the spotlight on Monday, with the interview then airing on Baier's Special Report later that day. Notice we used a lot of past tense in those opening sentences? That's because the plans have now been tossed into "The Dumpster Fires of Bad GOP Ideas." Reports are that a lot of folks in the party are none too pleased about the idea – labeling it a "circus" (and some other fine adjectives, we're sure). "Mr. Jordan is always happy to share his plan for the country, but he believes it is crucial to meet with the GOP conference before the event," shared a spokesperson for Jordan to CNN, back-peddling from the interview by using the GOP conference as a buffer. Hern wasn't so vague, sharing this on Elon Musk's personal playground, "I still haven't made a decision on my candidacy for speaker, but I know one thing for sure. I will not be participating in the televised debate. We need to make this decision as a conference, not on TV. The Republican conference needs a family discussion." In addition, sources are reporting that Scalise has also opted not to participate. Looks like they're going to have to find another way to give out that House Speaker rose…

But what about Trump and all of that bluster earlier this week that he was interested in the position? Well, that changed overnight. "Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, DC, representing Ohio's 4th Congressional District," Trump posted on his social media service – adding, "He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" Of course, perspective is a very interesting thing. Because former Rep. Liz Cheney (one Republican who is definitely not a fan of Trump's) doesn't want Jordan's bond with Trump to be forgotten – but for an entirely different reason. "There was a handful of people, of which he was the leader, who knew what Donald Trump had planned," Cheney shared during a speech on Thursday, referring to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. "Someone needs to ask Jim Jordan, 'Why didn't you report to the Capitol Police what you knew Donald Trump had planned? You were in those meetings at the White House.'"

