Frasier Faces The Next Chapter in His Life (Official Trailer, Images)

With a two-episode premiere set for October 12th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier.

With a little less than a month to go until Kelsey Grammer returns as Dr. Frasier Crane in Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) new Paramount+ series, now seems as good of a time as any to catch up on what Dr. Crane's been up to since moving back to the east coast. We can't think of a better way to get all of that rolling than with a new set of preview images and… wait for it… the official trailer. But before we get to that, keep an eye out for the Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight)-hosted behind-the-scenes special Frasier: Inside the Series – offering interviews with the cast & creative team behind the streaming series. You can catch that beginning on Friday, October 6, on Paramount+ (as well as the streamer's official YouTube and Facebook pages), Pluto TV & Mixible. In addition, the special will also air on Saturday, October 7, on select CBS stations nationwide (so make sure to check if your CBS affiliate is taking part).

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. With the ten-episode series set for a two-episode debut on Thursday, October 12th (on Friday, October 13th internationally) – and reairing on CBS on October 17th – here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously-released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series:

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

Paramount+'s Frasier Revival: Who's Who?

The series represents the next chapter in Frasier's life – a chapter that will include new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill), with legendary director & television creator James Burrows (Cheers, Night Court) tapped to direct the first two episodes (with Episode 101: "Pilot: The Good Father" written by Joe Cristalli & Chris Harris). Joining Grammer & Gilpin are Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), newcomer Anders Keith, and Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) – with Bebe Neuwirth (Julia, The Good Fight) returning to guest-star as Lilith Sternin-Crane and Peri Gilpin (Kevin Can F**k Himself) reprising her role as Roz Doyle, Frasier's one-time radio show producer who was promoted to station manager at the end of the original series.

Charming and handsome, Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back… until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds. Lyndhurst's Alan Cornwall is Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life.

Keith's David is Frasier's nephew, now an adult and an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier's nephew David has Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish. David's unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew's earnest enthusiasm. Salgueiro's Eve is Freddy's (Cutmore-Scott) roommate who is spontaneous, outgoing, and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile. Neuwirth's Lilith isn't the happiest of campers when it comes to having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back in his old stomping grounds of Boston, Mass. Reuniting at Freddy's birthday party, what results is a classic face-off between the two.

