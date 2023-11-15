Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, Frasier Crane, paramount, preview, trailer

Frasier & Lilith: The Reunion We Were Waiting For (S01E07 Sneak Peek)

Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) - the reunion we were waiting for. Here's a sneak peek at S01E07: "Freddy's Birthday."

Article Summary Frasier Season 1 Episode 7 features the much-awaited reunion between Frasier and Lilith.

Kelsey Grammer not only stars in but also directs "Freddy's Birthday."

The Paramount+ series brings Frasier back to Boston, with all-new storylines & cast.

Make sure to check out some looks behind-the-scenes, too.

Okay, we're done with the teasing. We've shown you the official overview for Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier S01E07: "Freddy's Birthday." Then, we passed along the preview images that offered us a better look at the momentous occasion. But now, we have a sneak preview clip that reveals the reunion that we had been waiting for. In the midst of a conversation with Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst), Frasier (Grammer) is caught off guard when he runs into Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) – with his mother (and Frasier's ex-wife), Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth).

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 7 "Freddy's Birthday" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 7 "Freddy's Birthday": Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) discovers that Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has been seeing Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) behind his back, setting up a battle between the two exes for their grown son's affection. Directed by Kelsey Grammer and written by Sasha Stroman, here's a look at the sneak preview that was just released, followed by a look back at the preview images from earlier:

In a new featurette, the cast takes us behind the scenes of the Paramount+ series as they discuss working with Grammer:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

