Friday Night Lights Reboot Series In Development at Peacock

Friday Night Lights, one of the most influential network dramas of the 2000s, has a reboot series currently in development at Peacock.

Friday Night Lights, one of the most underrated TV series of the 2000s, is now in development at Peacock for a rebooted series. The original series followed a high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas, coached by Kyle Chander's Eric Taylor. The series also starred Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch, Minka Kelly, Zach Gilford, Jesse Plemons, Michael B. Jordan, and Jurnee Smollett, among others. The show received 14 Emmy nominations throughout its run, with Chandler winning the award for best actor in a drama in 2011 and showrunner Jason Katims winning best writing for a drama that same year. The new Friday Night Lights will be set following a devastating hurricane when a rag-tag high school football team and their damaged interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship and become a beacon of light for their town.

Friday Night Lights was originally inspired by a book, Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team and a Dream by H.G. Bissinger – before being turned into a feature film in 2004 that was directed by Peter Berg. The film starred the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Garrett Hedlund, Jay Hernandez, Tim McGraw, Lucas Black, Derek Luke, and Amber Heard. Britton also starred in the film and went on to star in the television series adaptation, which premiered on NBC in 2006 and was set in the fictional town of Dillon in rural West Texas.

Britton played Tami Taylor, who was married to Coach Taylor, played by Kyle Chandler. The television series launched the careers of Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Jurnee Smollett, Michael B. Jordan, Matt Lauria, Aimee Teegarden, Scott Porter, Jesse Plemons, Taylor Kitsch, Gauis Charles, Zach Gilford, and Derek Phillips. Universal Television will produce the series, which comes from Jason Katims, who was the original showrunner, original director Peter Berg, and producer Brian Grazer. The trio will executive produce alongside Kristen Zolner for Imagine Entertainment.

NBC's Friday Night Lights was one of the best examples of social drama on network television in the 2000s. It portrays the socioeconomic makeup of a varsity football town and its focus on the sport. The reboot will stream on Peacock. There is no news yet if any of the original cast will return.

