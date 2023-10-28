Posted in: Max, Movies, NBC, TV | Tagged: chandler bing, friends, Matthew Perry, max, nbc

Friends Star, Actor Matthew Perry Passes Away, Age 54: Report

Shocking & tragic news tonight with reports that Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away at the age of 54, with more details developing.

Shocking and tragic news has rocked the television landscape and the world, with TMZ reporting that Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. Sources within law enforcement speaking with the entertainment news site say Perry was found on Saturday in the jacuzzi at a home in the Los Angeles, California, area after EMTs responded to an emergency call reporting the actor was having a cardiac arrest. Though having appeared on both the small & big screens, Perry will be best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the beloved 90s sitcom – having played the role over the course of 10 seasons and 234 episodes. Perry and his castmates (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer) officially reunited back in May 2021 for a filmed reunion for HBO Max.

As we mentioned earlier, Friends was far from Perry's only experience on the small screen – with a filmography that included Growing Pains, Charles in Charge, Sydney, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Free, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Scrubs, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Odd Couple and more. On the big-screen side, Perry's appearances included Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Three to Tango, 17 Again, and more. On the personal side, Perry has spoken publically regarding his battles with drug & alcohol addiction – including his times in rehab. In addition, Perry has also suffered from a number of health issues over the years – some serious enough to require hospitalization (including a health scare involving a gastrointestinal perforation that required Perry to undergo emergency surgery back in 2018).

"It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny. They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that," Perry shared with PEOPLE during a 2021 interview where the actor explained why the sitcom continues to be popular ahead of the cast's streaming special reunion.

