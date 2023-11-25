Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 E11 Review: Revealing Journey

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E11: "Winter in the Northern Lands" brings adventures as trekking continues northbound.

Article Summary Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 E11: "Winter in the Northern Lands" episode features harsh northern climates and heartfelt bonding.

New character Kraft, an elven monk, adds fresh depth to questions of spirituality and memory.

Frieren reflects on her past and Heiter's impact while discussing beliefs and achievements.

The episode ends on a hopeful note, with Kraft encouraging Frieren to value her companions.

Last week's episode of Crunchyroll's episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Winter in the Northern Lands," takes us back to trekking northbound. It was a very chill episode, and we got to meet a new character and experience how brutal the winters are up north. We love the slice-of-life vibes this show tends to carry, but it is impossible to forget Frieren so powerful and old. Hopefully, she will get the recognition she deserves.

I know there had been some delays between my birthday and then planning for the holiday; however, this week, we should get back on track. In this episode, our heroes went back to their regularly programmed schedule: heading north. We see after defeating Aura, the city pays proper respect to the fallen and Granat asks the heroes to enjoy the town's hospitality while everyone wants to extend their thanks for saving the city. We see the citizens' kindness in offering food, a place to stay, and even clothing to the trio. Before departing, Granat tells them the North is going through a lot, and to access the cities, they will need to be accompanied by a first-class mage.

And so the next step begins: they are set to get Frieren her updated first-class mage certification, but the trip does not start as smoothly as hoped. It starts snowing, and pretty quickly, we see how bad the winters in the North are, as Frieren had advised. Visibility is nearly zero, and Stark has passed out from the cold. Thankfully Frieren remembers a place where they can go take cover, and unfortunately, it has been occupied by someone trying to keep warm. It was pretty funny how Fern kept trying to keep away from the perv, and he ended up being an elven monk, Kraft. I have to say, my favorite part was Stark's reaction waking up in his arms the next day as he kept trying to keep Stark warm with his body.

We see how they spend the next few months trying to keep safe and entertained from the storm. I enjoyed how they all seem to have been learning from one another, especially the interactions between Frieren and Kraft: the curiosity of each others' past and where they currently are in life. I have to say, the dialogue was pretty on point, especially their discussions on spirituality were pretty deep: how Kraft feels the need to worship the goddess because it is the only being that could remember him and his accomplishments in life as everyone else who knew about them is now dead, the need to know there is something else out there past life and a purpose is what kept Kraft going. I think it was a little dash of hope for each of them to know there is another elf alive apart from themselves.

I really liked a conversation before they had in which Kraft asks Frieren about her own past and her own beliefs, offering to praise her instead of the goddess and Frieren remembers Heiter. In the past they were watching Himmel and Eisen as they sat in conversation. Heiter confesses he was an orphan after Frieren is surprised he funded an orphanage. Heiter adds he wants the goddess to praise him for the life he leads and asks Frieren if she has someone to praise her as it seems she does not believe in the goddess herself. It was a very sweet scene as Frieren does not think there is anything she should be praised for, but Heiter tells her that he is aware that she has been controlling her mana, and it must have taken her whole life to do, which is indeed praiseworthy.

It was yet another sweet episode that made me feel even more attached to the trio of heroes we know and even to the elven monk we just met. Before parting ways, Kraft tells Frieren to cherish her friends and companions. The episode felt short and bittersweet, I was sad to see Kraft go, and I really hope he is right and they see each other again someday. This anime keeps getting more & more intriguing with each episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. I cannot wait to see what obstacles await our heroes after word gets out Aura is done for.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Episode 11 "Winter in the Northern Lands" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 Last week's episode of Crunchyroll's episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Winter in the Northern Lands," takes us back to trekking northbound. It was a very chill episode, and we got to meet a new character and experience how brutal the winters are up north. We love the slice-of-life vibes this show tends to carry, but it is impossible to forget Frieren so powerful and old. Hopefully, she will get the recognition she deserves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!