FROM Season 4 Trailer: Can Boyd Hold the Town (and Himself) Together?

Set to return to MGM+ on April 19th, here's the official (and disturbing) trailer for the fourth season of Harold Perrineau-starring FROM.

Will fans of the hit MGM+ series get the answers they've been seeking – or just more questions? When series creator John Griffin and Showrunner Jeff Pinkner's Harold Perrineau-starring FROM returns for its fourth season on April 19th, we have a feeling it's going to be a volatile mix of both. With only a little more than a month to go until the series returns, we're getting a look at the official trailer (waiting for you above) and new key art poster (waiting for you below) – as the dangers from within and outside of the town continue to grow.

During the fourth season, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade (David Alpay) and Tabitha's (Catalina Sandino Moreno) revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd (Perrineau) hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town's most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.

Joining Perrineau, Moreno, and Alpay for the fourth season are Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Julia Doyle, Robert Joy, and Samantha Brown. Created by John Griffin, MGM+'s FROM has Jeff Pinkner serving as showrunner. Executive producers include Griffin, Pinkner, director Jack Bender, Harold Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Lindsay Dunn. Adrienne Erickson serves as a co-executive producer. The first three seasons of the hit series are currently available to stream on MGM+ and other services.

