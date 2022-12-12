Frozen Head: Morbid's Alaina & Ash Hosting Wondery Podcast Series

Wondery's new limited podcast series Frozen Head offers an unbelievably twisted tale that investigates the quest for eternal life—and the lengths people will go to achieve it. Hosted by New York Times best-selling author Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley, the voices behind the chart-topping true-crime podcast series Morbid, Frozen Head debuts its first episode on December 12 on Wondery+, with the full series to follow on December 19. The series will be available on Amazon Music and everywhere else you get your podcasts beginning January 23.

The series begins on the final, yet unremarkable, day of Laurence Pilgeram's life. He had a solitary routine: A shower at the clubhouse to keep his water bill low and a dinner at the hospital cafeteria because it was cheap. Then, on the way home that evening, the 90-year-old dropped dead on the sidewalk outside his Santa Barbara condo. But that was just the beginning of Laurence's journey—because he wanted to live again. And he had the plan to do just that…

Ash and Alaina, co-hosts of Morbid, often tell stories about death, but Frozen Head is about what comes next. Laurence's dream—to be frozen and brought back to life in the future—pulls us into a cryonics soap opera filled with dead pets, gold coins, grenades, fist fights, mysterious packages, family feuds, Hall of Fame baseball legends, and frozen heads … lots of frozen heads. It's a story about the desire to avoid death, the lengths people will go to make that a reality, and what it means to be alive in the first place.

"Any story that involves a highly secretive organization and missing body parts is bound to get interesting, but the surprises we encountered while working on this show were truly unsettling," said Frozen Head hosts Ash and Alaina. "Diving into this twisted tale over a series of six episodes was incredibly exciting to us as storytellers, especially because of how far-reaching and existential it ends up getting. We can't wait for listeners to hear this story, which feels like sci-fi but is, in fact, real life." Frozen Head is a Wondery production, executive produced by Wondery and Ash Kelley & Alaina Urquhart for Morbid.