FUBAR: Schwarzenegger Series Preview Introduces Tom Arnold's Norm Hitting Netflix on May 25th, this sneak preview for Nick Santora's Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring FUBAR introduces us to Tom Arnold's Norm.

In less than ten days, Netflix & series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) comedy-action series FUBAR will come crashing onto our screens. In the streaming series, Arnold Schwarzenegger's retired CIA operative Luke Brunner finds himself in the middle of some serious family matters. In fact, they're so serious that they're forcing him out of retirement to deal with them. But are the bombs and bullets safer for Brunner than confronting some personal truths? Yes. Yes, they are. So now that you know the premise that's in play, we have a very cool sneak preview to pass along – "very cool" because we get to meet Tom Arnold's Norm, who enjoys listening to music while he works. And Norm's "work" can get a little messy. The clip is also a reminder that the streaming series is reuniting True Lies co-stars, Schwarzenegger & Arnold.

So for a chance to get up close & personal with Arnold's Norm, check out the newest sneak preview from Netflix's FUBAR – followed by a previous-released preview that can best be summed up in four words: "Schwarzenegger in puppet therapy."

With the eight-episode series set to hit screens on May 25th, here's a look at the official trailer, series overview & previously-released teaser for Netflix's FUBAR:

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. Joining Schwarzenegger for the comedy/action streaming series are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Schwarzenegger also executive producing. FUBAR is also executive produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost, alongside Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.