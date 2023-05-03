FUBAR Sneak Preview Finds Arnold Schwarzenegger in Puppet Therapy Set to hit Netflix screens on May 25th, the following sneak preview for FUBAR finds Arnold Schwarzenegger in therapy - puppet therapy.

In close to three weeks from today, viewers will enter the world of Netflix & series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) comedy-action series FUBAR – where Arnold Schwarzenegger's retired CIA operative Luke Brunner finds himself in the middle of some serious family matters. In fact, they're so serious that they're forcing him out of retirement to deal with them. But are the bombs and bullets safer for Brunner than confronting some personal truths? Yes. Yes, they are. That's the premise behind Schwarzenegger's upcoming dive into the streaming series pool, and now we have a look at what we can expect via a sneak preview that can best be described in four words: "Schwarzenegger in puppet therapy."

Here's a look at the newest preview for the Schwarzenegger-starrer, followed by a look back at what we know about the streaming series so far:

I never thought I'd need a puppet of Arnold @Schwarzenegger but here we are. FUBAR premieres May 25 pic.twitter.com/gLmWn1OIlK — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the eight-episode series set to hit screens on May 25th, here's a look at the official trailer, series overview & previously-released teaser for Netflix's FUBAR:

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. Joining Schwarzenegger for the comedy/action streaming series are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Schwarzenegger also executive producing. FUBAR is also executive produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost, alongside Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.