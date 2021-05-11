Funimation Summer 2021 Season Preview Event Lands on YouTube This June

In order to show off the upcoming catalog, Funimation will be hosting a Summer 2021 Season Preview fan event on June 18th. The event will take place over at Funimation's YouTube channel and will offer fans an opportunity to get a sneak peek at new series and movies coming to the streaming service as well as upcoming merchandise, music, and events planned for the Summer Season. They are also promising surprise guests, exclusive previews, and never-before-seen clips. They also tease they have an announcement that might even catch our favorite My Hero Academia hero All Might by surprise. "We're celebrating this anime seasonal lineup with a preview event to connect and serve more fans around the world," Funimation CEO Colin Decker says. "Our virtual events enable everyone to belong to the global anime community, and we are proud to continue expanding the experience to wherever the fans want us to be."

The fan event will be free and live-streamed in the United States and Canada and recorded for fans in other parts of the world- with content producer Lauren Moore kicking things off on June 18 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT over at Funimation's YouTube channel. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, fans will have the opportunity to check out the programming the following day- June 19. Funimation's Summer 2021 Season Preview event will be in partnership with Xbox, giving fans the chance to win free prizes teased as being essential for anime marathon-viewing.

It sounds like a fun event, and I am looking forward to it. While I miss conventions, I am not sure I am ready to venture out to the world just yet but Funimation is giving us a chance to stay home and enjoy what we love most- anime. Having grown up outside the United States, I wish there had been more events like these for younger me to help feel a part of a community back then and be reassured there were more like me out there.