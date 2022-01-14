Funimation's Feb. 2022 Blu-Ray Line-Up Includes Attack on Titan & More

Funimation announced their upcoming home video selections as the critically acclaimed Josee, the Tiger and the Fish releases on Blu-ray™ for the first time on February 8, 2022, while Limited and Standard Edition Blu-ray box sets for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 launch on February 22, 2022. The Josee, the Tiger and the Fish Blu-ray combo pack will come exclusively paired with the CD soundtrack from the film along with in-depth behind-the-scenes featurettes. The Limited Edition Blu-ray box set for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 is loaded with an exclusive 32-page art digibook, exclusive enamel pins, and art cards on top of all the incredible special features.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

The Scout Regiment has just discovered the existence of Marley, the nation determined to eradicate their people. Now with the dark history of the Titans uncovered, they plan to set out for the world beyond their walls. Will Paradis finally know freedom?

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Limited Edition Exclusives:

32-Page Art Digibook

3 Exclusive Enamel Pins

5 Art Cards

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Limited Edition Special Features Includes:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1: Voice Actor Panel

Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1

Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 2

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – 3DCG Animation

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – Staff Discussion

Promo Video

Commercial

Eyecatch Gallery

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

With dreams of diving abroad, Tsuneo gets a job assisting Josee, whose art takes her far beyond her home. But when the tide turns against them, they push each other to places they never thought possible and inspire a love fit for a storybook.

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish Exclusive:

1-Disc Original Japanese Soundtrack by Evan Call

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish Special Features Includes:

Special Interview with Director Tamura Kotaro

Scotland Loves Anime Interview with the Josee, the Tiger and the Fish Production Staff

Unrevealed Special Pilot Footage

Promo Videos

Commercials

Textless Closing Song

Dr. STONE Season 1, My Hero Academia Season 4, Berserk The Complete Series, By the Grace of the Gods Season 1, and more will also be released on Blu-ray in February 2022 as well.

Funimation Home Video Release Calendar February 2022:

All titles mentioned are now available for pre-order. Visit shop.funimation.com/home-video for more home entertainment offerings.