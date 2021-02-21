Another Friday has come and gone, which means i's time for us to check in with what's going on with B4G4, as the G4 relaunch series marches towards its Summer 2021 launch. Once again, we have offerings on their respective YouTube channels for The BLEEP Esports Show, Attack of the Show!, and X-Play– and to they're covering a wide range of topics would be a tad bit of an understatement. From stealing Pokemon cards from cereal boxes and The Mandalorian's horrible parenting skills to Resident Evil madness, here's a look at what's on tap this week.

First up, Brian Kibler joins The BLEEP Esports Show hosts Ovilee May and Frosk as the show deals with their "rags-to-riches-to-rags" situation when it comes to sponsors. Also, Epic's Metahuman Creator, new Pogchamps, that above-mentioned Pokemon card thievery, and more:

Over on the Attack of the Show! channel, we have a look at The Mandalorian via a parody trailer starring ProZD that could be used as evidence in a Child Protective Services case:

Finally, Adam Sessler and The Mightykeef discuss the Lady Dimitrescu meme frenzy- and one of them thinks it could be the best take on Resident Evil yet. And then things get really weird…

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. But wait! There's more! G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign will continue scouting out new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.