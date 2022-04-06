G4 Officially Launches Its Own Channel On YouTube TV

G4 officially launched a brand new channel of sorts today as they have taken their content over to YouTube TV for its own channel. While the company didn't release a ton of details when it came to the launch of the channel, the did reveal that subscribers will be able to enjoy all of the cable channel's regular programming, including new editions of the current G4-produced shows such as Attack Of The Show!, Ninja Warrior, and Xplay. As well as new content coming specifically to that channel including Name Your Price and Scott The Woz, along with esports events, exclusive interviews, convention coverage, and more. The goal of the expansion is to expand the outreach of their programming to the platform's over 125 million users. Here's a quick quote on the channel launch.

"Our fans have been asking, and we're thrilled to join YouTube TV and deliver our premium linear entertainment to their audience," said Umar Hussain, Vice President of Content Distribution and Partnerships, G4. "As we continue to expand our presence everywhere to fans and gamers, the addition of YouTube TV will give the network and our partners a valuable vMVPD entry point for our highly-engaged audience on the digital forward, innovative service."

This is going to be a really interesting move for G4 when it comes to crowds who have no interest in cable TV. Those who have been cord-cutters for years are now in a position where the channel has been back for months, and beyond livestreams on Twitch and normal YouTube, much of the programming they've been putting on has been unseen by a good chunk of potential gamers and regular viewers. Those who are actually chilling out the $65 per month for YouTube TV now have a new channel that makes the price a little more bearable if you're into G4. We'll see what kind of viewership they get over the next few months.

