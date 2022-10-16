G4 TV Reportedly Discontinuing Operations "Effective Immediately"

A little more than two years after Comcast Spectacor announced during the virtual San Diego Comic-Con 2020 that the video game & geek content network G4 TV would be returning and a year after its launch, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Spectacor CEO Dave Scott has officially notified all employees that the company will "discontinue G4's operations." the news came in the form of a memo supplied to DH (see below). "Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low, and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results," Scott wrote in the memo. "This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4's operations, effective immediately. A multi-year deal with Twitch and pay-television distribution deals with Verizon FiOS, Cox, Xfinity TV & Philo were in place, along with posting content on its YouTube channel and social media. Here's a look at Scott's memo in full:

Team:

As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content.

Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low, and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4's operations, effective immediately. I know this is disappointing news, and I'm disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network.

Our human resources team is reaching out to you to provide you with support, discuss other opportunities that may be available, and answer any questions you may have.

Thank you again for all of your hard work for G4.

Sincerely,

Dave Scott

Chairman and CEO

Comcast Spectacor