Game of Thrones: Dinklage on Tyrion/Tywin Hate, Charles Dance "Love"

Peter Dinklage discusses Charles Dance's on-set paternal nature during Game of Thrones despite Tyrion's hatred of his father, Tywin.

To say Tyrion Lannister was the role of a lifetime for Peter Dinklage on HBO's Game of Thrones would be an understatement. Appearing in 68 of the 73 episodes across eight seasons, the Brothers star won four Emmys, the most acting honors for the David Benioff and Dan Weiss series' record-setting 59 Emmys, the most for the premium cable network. Dinklage appeared on the popular First We Feast talk series Hot Ones with Sean Evan to reflect on his career and the series, based on the George R. R. Martin works, as the proud, but self-loathing Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage on Real-Life Friendship with Charles Dance During Tense Tyrion-Tywin Relationship

Tyrion started as largely the family afterthought as the youngest Lannister sibling. While he bonded with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), he was equally detested by Jaime's lover/sister Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Cersei never forgave Tyrion for his unwitting part in killing their mother during his childbirth. It's also a resentment harbored by Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), whose shame leaves him comfortable with Tyrion's self-loathing and bedding random prostitutes – just as long as he stays out of the "family business." When the Lannisters the Iron Throne at the end of season one, Tyrion tries to perform his family duty by accepting the title of Hand of the King for the petulant and cruel Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), who succeeded his father, King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy).

Things only got worse for Tyrion as his attempts to guide Joffrey were met with bullying and a motive for his eventual assassination. While it was Olenna Tyrel (Diana Rigg) who was responsible, Cersei blamed Tyrion and his wife Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) for the regicide. While Sansa fled, Tyrion was stripped of rank and title and imprisoned. Upon finding out that Tywin, the new Hand of the King for Joffrey's successor Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman), could have Tyrion pardoned and not endure imprisonment and torture, Tyrion escaped with the help of Jaime, but not before taking a crossbow, discovering his love Shae (Sibel Kekilli) and Tywin together. He took his revenge, killing them both, asphyxiating Shae, and shooting Tywin with the crossbow before completing his escape, and destiny would eventually lead him to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Upon reflecting on his scenes with The Day of the Jackyl star, "I love Charlie Dance," Dinklage said. "He's one of my favorite human beings, and he played my father on the show, and all my father did on the show was humiliate me and sent me sentence me to death — spoiler alert for those three people who haven't seen the show — so he made a habit of — cause we would get really invested in those things cause talk about great dialogue, Dan Weiss and David Benioff wrote, gave us the greatest dialogue, so it really felt really lived in and fun and scary at times — so he would just like, between every take, he would come over and just gently touch me on the shoulder."

It turns out that Dance was quite a nurturing father type in real life, unlike his character Tywin. "We wouldn't hug it out we because we had no time, but he would always make a point to just give me a little [*gestures reaching out*] and it felt very paternal too," Dinklage explained. He also reflected on Tyrion's final revenge on his father in a compromising position. "He played a horrible human being, "but he's one of my favorite human beings, and it was a shame how that one ended. On the toilet, kind of like how this is going to end, but yeah, that's one of the more classic death scenes in a TV show, I think." All episodes of Game of Thrones and its prequel spinoff, House of the Dragon, are available to stream on Max. You can check out the rest of the Hot Ones interview above.

