Game of Thrones Receiving Pops For 10th Anniversary From Funko

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the television series that swept the nation for years to come, Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones was easily one of the biggest shows at one point in time, but after the lackluster ending, it has left a bad taste in many fans' mouths. The series brought the legendary A Song of Ice and Fire books from George R.R. Martin to life. The massive stories, crazy adventures, and amazing cast really sold the story wanting fans to keep tuning in every week. While the last season was a middle finger to many fans, Funko remembers the power from the first season with some new Pop vinyls from the series. There are eight Pop vinyls coming soon. Three of them being different variants of Drogon the dragon and the other 10th Anniversary of Game of Thrones Pops will consist of:

Ned Stark on the Iron Throne

Robb Stark with Sword

Arya Stark Training

Khal Drogo with Daggers

Tyrion Lannister with Shield

Drogon the Dragon Iron Variant Iron Variant Pocket Pop Iron Variant 10" Version (Target Exclusive)



Each of these designs is new and different, giving Game of Thrones fans some fun new Pop for their collection. Robb Stark already has received a Pop in the past and is quite rare, but this one gives the Stark a new mold and his trusty sword. Another highlight for this wave is Ned Stark on the Iron Throne, capturing one of the most beloved characters from the series that had his story cut too soon. I do have to make a note of the fun variants of Drogon giving Game of Thrones fans an iron deco of one of the mighty dragons from the series. Each of these Game of Throne Funko Pops is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here. The 10" Drogon will be a Target exclusive, so be on the lookout for a random release for him. Will you be picking up any of the 10 Anniversary GoT Pops, or are you done with the franchise?