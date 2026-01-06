Posted in: TV | Tagged: game of thrones, sophie turner

Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Would Be Open to Sansa Return

Sophie Turner (Steal) is open to returning as Sansa Stark, Queen of the North, if the Game of Thrones series had a strong script and story.

Article Summary Sophie Turner says she would consider returning as Sansa Stark if the Game of Thrones series script is strong.

Turner reflects on Sansa’s journey and feels satisfied with her character's ending as Queen of the North.

Kit Harington has stepped away from his Jon Snow spinoff as HBO shelves several Game of Thrones projects.

Game of Thrones universe expands with House of the Dragon and the upcoming Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

While Kit Harington seems to be done with Jon Snow for good, at least for now, his TV sister Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, the Queen of the North, is intrigued about the stars possibly aligning if Game of Thrones revisits her character again for a sequel series. While promoting her Prime Video series Steal, the actress, who had a separate run as Jean Grey in 20th Century's X-Men franchise reboot, spoke to The Direct about humoring the idea of Sansa's return with HBO's bonanza of expanding the George R. R. Martin franchise in its various spinoffs.

Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner on a Sansa Stark Return, Enjoying Her Series Ending and More

"Show me the money (laughs)," Turner said upon a Sansa revisit on a GOT sequel series return. "I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it," adding, "But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in 'Game of Thrones,' and no one else was really happy with their ending. I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it." She remained humble but skeptical. "Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated. I would have to see a script."

The bulk of Turner's run as Sansa initially as the well-to-do elder Stark daughter before the Lannisters' made their power grab following King Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) death at the end of season one, and his "son" King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), once the object of Sansa's affections, executed her father Ned (Sean Bean) for treason for daring to expose his true lineage as the illegitimate heir given his incestuous origins as the son of (Robert's wife) Cersei (Lena Headey) and twin brother Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). With each season, she was regularly tortured, humiliated, and later given away for an arranged marriage to the abusive Ramsey Bolton, nee Snow (Iwan Rheon), thanks to one of her father's former allies in Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), who betrayed him to the Lannisters.

After getting rescued by fellow prisoner and former Stark ward, Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Sansa was reunited with her half-brother Jon Snow, and reclaimed their family home at Winterfell in battle from Ramsey, reunited with her sister, Arya (Maisie Williams), got revenge for their father by Arya executing Littlefinger, and united to fight both the Night King and later, the Lannisters at Kings Landing on a united front with Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the Unsullied. After emerging victorious, her brother was banished to the Night Watch, and Arya set off on her own adventures. Sansa was voted the Queen of the North, while retaining their independence from the Seven Kingdoms.

As far as the proposed spinoff projects, Harington was initially set for a Jon Snow sequel series that expands the character's narrative in his second stint with the Wildings before HBO shelved the project, and Harington subsequently threw in the towel on the franchise and lost interest. The prequel series House of the Dragon, set at the height of the Targaryen empire 200 years before the events of GOT, is currently renewed for season three. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin's novella Tales of Dunk and Egg, is set 100 years before GOT and will premiere on January 18th on HBO. All six episodes of Steal, which also stars Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, premiere on January 21st on Prime Video. For more on Turner's career, you can check out the interview.

