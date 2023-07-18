Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, Gargoyles, greg weisman, keith david

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman Not Buying Into Kenneth Branagh Film Rumblings

Gargoyles' Greg Weisman squashed rumblings about Sir Kenneth Branagh directing a live-action take on the animated series for Disney.

While it's on the brand that Disney's animated projects have been getting the live-action treatment, one such rumor is getting squashed that Sir Kenneth Branagh is directing the live-action incarnation of Gargoyles. Not only is Disney denying the report, but so is creator Greg Weisman responding to a fan inquiry. The fan asked, "Hey Greg, thoughts on the rumor that Sir Kenneth Branagh is reportedly set to direct a live-action 'GARGOYLES' movie for Disney?" to which Weisman bluntly wrote, "I'm thinking… that it's flat-out not true." The series ran for three seasons from 1994-1997, featuring a clan of heroic night creatures that pledge to protect modern New York City with their human NYPD ally Elisa Maza, as they did in Scotland one thousand years earlier. The final season was rebranded as Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles.

The series starred Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennet Bill Fagerbakke, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Ed Asner, Frank Welker, and Brigette Bako. Also in the primary cast were Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes, playing the villains Demona and David Xanatos, respectively. Other Star Trek alum in guest appearances includes Michael Dorn (TNG, Deep Space Nine), Kate Mulgrew (Voyager), Nichelle Nichols (The Original Series), Brent Spiner (TNG), Avery Brooks (DS9), Colm Meaney (TNG, DS9, and LeVar Burton (TNG).

Weisman co-created the series with Michael Reeves, who co-wrote the bulk of the first season with spouse Brynne Chandler Reaves. The two wrote 12 of the 13 episodes, while Steve Perry did the remaining one. The three previously worked together on the Warner Bros' Batman: The Animated Series. Gargoyles was originally featured as part of the Disney Afternoon animation block that also included the likes of Ducktales, TailSpin, Gummy Bears, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop, and Bonkers. The second season featured 52 episodes before Disney's initial cancelation, and ABC picked up its third and final season, moving it to its Saturday morning lineup with 13 more episodes. The franchise has spawned multiple comic series under Marvel, Slave Labor Graphics, Joe Books, and Dynamite Entertainment. The animated series is currently available to stream on Disney+.

