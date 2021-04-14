Star Trek TNG Podcast: Gates McFadden Boldly Goes Into Cast's Lives

Gates McFadden, who played the beloved Beverly Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation in six of its seven seasons and its four subsequent feature films, will host her own podcast called "Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are?" The doctor of U.S.S. Enterprise D and E is an admitted novice, but the new series an opportunity to look into the lives of the actors of the show. "I can't say I know the ins and outs of podcasting, although I am learning," McFadden said in a statement, "But I do know how to be funny and silly, serious and truthful, and ultimately, how to have lively conversations with my extraordinary group of close friends from the Star Trek series. And no, we don't dissect the episodes, we speak about our lives."

Among McFadden's upcoming guests include her TNG costars in Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher), Brent Spiner (Data), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar, Sela), among others. Making its debut on May 12, "InvestiGates" will be available on several platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. It is produced by NacelleCast, which is also responsible for Netflix's The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us.

"We're deeply honored to be releasing Gates' first podcast!" said Brian Volk-Weiss, founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company. "I've been a Trekkie for over 35 years, and I've learned more from these shows than the last 100 conventions I've gone to combined!" McFadden's remained busy on television since her days on Star Trek appearing on shows like NCIS, Franklin & Bash, and Mad About You. She's also set to co-executive produce the upcoming documentary The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek that will be featured on The History Channel. Who knows, can Picard be next?