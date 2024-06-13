Posted in: BBC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, gavin & stacey, Gavin and Stacey, James Corden

Gavin & Stacey Final Ep Filming Sept/Oct; Corden Shares Script Update

Set for Christmas Day, James Corden & Ruth Jones's Gavin and Stacey: The Finale looks to film in the fall; Corden offers a script update.

Last month, the rumblings that series co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones were planning something for the holiday season were officially confirmed when the duo took to Instagram to show the script for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale and share that the special episode would hit BBC One & BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day. With Baby Cow, Corden's Fulwell 73 & Jones' Tidy Productions producing, filming was reportedly expected to get underway this summer, with the majority of the main cast expected to return.

Now, a little more than a month later, Corden shared an update while checking in with The Zoe Ball Breakfast – including that filming will be shifting to the fall and not the summer – noting that they're looking at "around September/October time" to begin filming. "It's going to be tight to get it in and delivered, but building that show, it's like building a Jenga puzzle. Cast availability and things like that. I think it'll be okay," he added. In addition, Corden shared that he and Jones were still polishing up the script, so the cast hasn't seen it yet. "Once I open the play in a couple of weeks, Ruth and I, we have to do one last pass and clean-up of it, really, because the cast are like, 'When can I read it?' Corden explained. "We don't really want to give it to anybody unless we feel like it, so we have to make a few trims and little adjustments, but I'm very excited to share it with people."

"Some news… It's official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James ❤️," Corden wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – along with the image above of Corden and Jones holding up the cover to the finale's script:

Running for three seasons (from 2007 to 2010) – first on BBC Three and then on BBC One – as well as the Christmas Special, the BAFTA-winning sitcom also starred Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters, and Julia Davis. With Gavin and Stacey coming to an end this holiday season and the Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who offering its own Christmas Special as anchors, the BBC is looking at a strong holiday programming slate this year.

