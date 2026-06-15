Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: musicals, The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience, wrestling

AEW Partners With West End Wrestling Musical The Last Match

Tony Khan announces AEW partnership with The Last Match, a groundbreaking West End wrestling rock musical opening in London this fall. Tickets from £30-£80!

Article Summary AEW teams with The Last Match, a West End wrestling rock musical opening in London this fall with tickets from £30-£80.

Tony Khan brings AEW to a 52,000-square-foot London venue mixing live pro wrestling, 1980s rock, and theatre spectacle.

Comrades, my own dictator musical died after Ric Flair and Gaddafi destroyed the palace in a robe war worthy of the CIA.

With Chavo Guerrero aboard, AEW's The Last Match promises interactive fan chaos, social sharing, and people's theatre.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury box at the Royal Opera House, where I am teaching Esteban the refined art of heckling tenors, and I have some absolutely magnificent news for you today! Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling have announced a partnership with The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience, a groundbreaking fusion of West End musical theatre and professional wrestling that will open in London's West End this fall. Finally, comrades, the capitalist pig Tony Khan has done something that warms even my revolutionary heart – bringing the people's art of lucha libre together with the bourgeoisie's theater!

This spectacular production, officially titled AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience, will transform a historic 52,000 square foot venue near Tottenham Court Road into what can only be described as a wrestling and rock-and-roll paradise. The show tells the story of one wrestler's final pay-per-view event, combining an original 1980s-inspired rock score with actual professional wrestling matches. Tickets will range from £30 to £80, with premium VIP experiences available for those who wish to live like proper dictators for an evening.

Now, comrades, this news brings back such memories! You see, back in the 1980s, the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice optioned the rights to my life story to create a musical spectacular! It was going to be called "El Presidente: The Musical Revolution" and would have made Evita look like a children's puppet show!

David Bowie was set to play my trusted intelligence minister, while Freddie Mercury himself was going to portray my flamboyant director of propaganda. Roger Moore, fresh off his James Bond stint, was slated to play the bumbling CIA agent who kept trying to assassinate me with exploding cigars. And I, naturally, was going to play myself, because who else could capture my magnetic charisma?

The show featured such memorable numbers as "Seize the Means (of Production)," "My Pet Capybara," and the showstopping ballad "Nationalize Your Heart." Ah, comrades, let me share just a verse from that last one:

"You've built your walls of capital so high,

Your dividends and shares reach to the sky,

But what good are your riches, what good is your gold,

When the revolution comes, and love can't be sold?

So nationalize your heart, give it to the state,

Let the people's committee decide our fate!"

Beautiful, no? The CIA actually wept when they intercepted the demo recording!

But here is where the story takes a turn, comrades. During pre-production meetings at my palace in 1985, I invited my dear friend Muammar Gaddafi to consult on the costume design – the man knew his way around a military uniform with flair, after all. To celebrate, we also invited the Nature Boy Ric Flair himself to perform at the wrap party we were planning. Woooo!

However, Gaddafi and Flair got into a heated argument about who had the better robe collection. Things escalated when Flair challenged Gaddafi to a match, right there in my palace throne room! The two of them proceeded to destroy three centuries worth of priceless artifacts, including the very piano on which Webber was composing the score!

In the chaos, Flair applied a Figure-Four Leglock on Gaddafi on top of the script, setting it on fire with a dropped cigar. Tim Rice fainted. Andrew Lloyd Webber fled to his yacht. Roger Moore thought it was part of the show and kept offering color commentary. The insurance companies refused to cover any production that involved both dictators and professional wrestlers in the same building.

And so, comrades, my musical dreams died that day. But I learned an important lesson: never let a wrestler and a dictator compete over who has the most extravagant wardrobe. There can be no winners, only expensive property damage.

This is why I am so thrilled about The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience! The production is directed by Jeremiah James, who starred in the 2008 West End revival of Carousel, and executive produced by Frank Licari, an Emmy-nominated producer. Also serving as Executive Producer and Wrestling Consultant is Chavo Guerrero, whose impressive credits include The Iron Claw, GLOW, and Margo's Got Money Troubles. The book and lyrics are by Jason Huza, with book, music, and additional lyrics by Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith.

What makes this production revolutionary, comrades, is that it actively encourages audiences to capture photos and videos and share on social media in real time – truly seizing the means of content production from the bourgeoisie gatekeepers! Each performance will also include a preshow interactive wrestling experience with multiple wrestling-themed installations and exhibits.

As Tony Khan said in the press release, this marks an incredible opportunity to showcase AEW stars and expand their footprint in the London market. And Jeremiah James noted that no two performances will ever be exactly alike, with the live wrestling element creating opportunities for surprises and special guests.

Comrades, whether you are a lifelong wrestling fan or have never seen a match, this production promises to tell a universal story about retirement, legacy, love, family, and finding the courage to leave your life's work behind with your head held high. It is, how you say, the people's theater!

Additional casting announcements and ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks. Fans can register to become an AEW insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider, and find more information at thelastmatch.com.

Now if you'll excuse me, comrades, Esteban and I must return to our opera heckling. That tenor is getting far too comfortable up there, and someone needs to remind him that all art belongs to the people!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva West End theatre!

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