Gen V: Check Out SDCC 2023 Badge Art for "The Boys" Spinoff Series

Comic-Con International rolled out a look at some new key art from "The Boys" spinoff series Gen V that's being used for SDCC 2023 badges.

When we last checked in with Amazon, Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, we were jumping into the show's universe for an important day for Vought International's institution for "higher learning," Godolkin University. It was "National College Decision Day," so the megacorporation offered a look at what the next enrolled class could look forward to – aside from the opportunity to study alongside Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), that is – that included looks at the school's top student, the facilities & monuments, samples of the academic curriculum, and a sneak preview of some school swag that's also on the way. But for this go-around, we're back in the real world for a look at a new teaser key art poster that was released by Comic-Con International, showing off the Vought-approved badge being sent out for this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). And from the looks of things, someone isn't happy with their grade – or some other things…

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

