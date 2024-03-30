Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, gen v, sabrina, the boys

Gen V, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Chance Perdomo Dies, Age 27

In tragic news, 27-year-old Gen V & Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo has died as a result of a motorcycle accident.

In shocking and tragic news, 27-year-old Gen V & Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo has died as a result of a motorcycle accident. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those whom he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother," read the note from Perdomo's family and representatives confirming his passing. Authorities confirmed that no one else was involved in the accident.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight," shared the Gen V producers in a statement released on social media this afternoon.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television added, "The entire 'Gen V' family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time." Production on the second season of "The Boys" spinoff series will reportedly be pushed as a result of the tragedy. Perdomo portrayed Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Kiernan Shipka-starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Andre Anderson in Prime Video's Gen V.

"I love that [Gen V] is a social commentary without it inherently being a philosophical commentary, that it speaks to our society as a whole but doesn't kind of penalize or chastise anybody for the answers that they come to, right? So, some people might not want to be a hero. They might just want to make money. Some people might want to actually be a hero, but then within that, there's what is a hero to you," Perdomo shared during a September 2023 interview about what drew him to the spinoff series.

"The parts of the story that resonate for me, and I always keep coming back to this, is that it really showcases the human aspects, you know, powers or no powers, that there's something universal about everybody doing the best that they can with the cards that they have," he continued. "Because that's true for everyone on the planet. It doesn't matter whether it's being a parent, being a child, being good at your job, being good as a person; everyone is always doing the best with what they have."

Perdomo added, "Now, your best won't be my best, and I may not appreciate your best and vice versa, but everyone is always giving what they got with what they have. And I think it's really beautiful that this show doesn't cast judgment on a certain way to be. It just allows people to be people, the characters to be the characters, and the chips fall as they may as they do what they can."

