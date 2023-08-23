Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, teaser, the boys

Gen V Poster: The Kids Are Definitely NOT Alright (Sorry, Homelander)

With "The Boys" spinoff series set to hit Prime Video on September 29th, here's a look at the very Homelander-unfriendly poster for Gen V.

In a little more than a month, the universe of Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys is going to blow up in whole number of ways. That's when the series premiere of Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' spinoff series Gen V (the newest series in Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe) hits our screens. Now, we know that there's still a lot of time to go between now and next month to offer us looks at what we can expect – but why not start things off with a new key art poster focusing on Vought's next-gen supes – a group that definitely isn't buying into the whole "respect your elders" thing…

With class officially in session beginning September 29th, you get to make a choice. You can either "enroll" in the following "RED BAND" trailer for Gen V – but if you're feeling squeamish? Well, we have the original version that was also released waiting for you below:

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

