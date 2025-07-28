Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v

Gen V Releases Season 2 Character Profile Key Art Posters

Returning for Season 2 in September, here's a series of character profile posters for Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas' Gen V.

Over the weekend, at a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater joined Showrunner Michelle Fazekas to preview what's to come with the second season of Prime Video's "The Boys" spinoff series. Along with some insights into the spinoff series' sophomore year, we were also treated to our best look yet at what's to come when the series returns on September 17th with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above). Now, we're getting a series of character key art posters spotlighting some of the season's major players.

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V.

And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Linklater's "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight and Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

