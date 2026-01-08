Law & Order Crossover Event: Here's Our S25E09: "Snowflakes" Preview

Law & Order and SVU teams unite for a high-stakes two-hour, two-episode NBC crossover event.
What better way to kick off 2026 than with a two-hour, two-episode, two-series crossover event? That's exactly what NBC has planned tonight, with Law & Order S25E09: "Snowflakes" and Law & Order: SVU S27E09: "Purity" finding both squads working together when a murder case becomes deadlier than anyone expected – a case that puts the lives of both squads in danger. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for Law & Order S25E09: "Snowflakes" (with the crossover trailer waiting above).
Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 9: "Snowflakes" Preview
Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 9: "Snowflakes" – An injured woman's sudden disappearance from the hospital leads to a murder investigation; as an eyewitness to the crime, Brady partners with Benson's SVU to unravel a complex motive; an explosive discovery puts both squads in danger. Directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Scott Gold.
Watch a clip from tonight's special LAW & ORDER/SVU crossover event. Tune in at 8:00 pm ET/PT on @nbc (streaming next day on Peacock)! pic.twitter.com/ilIkRdu7F3
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Jess Prichard as Derek Hobbs, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: (l-r) Thalia Young as Darcy, Jess Prichard as Derek Hobbs — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Snowflakes" Episode 25010 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.
Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.
