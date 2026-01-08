Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Crossover Event: Here's Our S25E09: "Snowflakes" Preview

With NBC rolling out its two-hour, two-episode crossover event tonight, here's our preview for Law & Order Season 25 Episode 9: "Snowflakes."

Article Summary Law & Order and SVU teams unite for a high-stakes two-hour, two-episode NBC crossover event.

An injured woman's hospital disappearance sparks a murder investigation with unexpected twists.

Brady and Benson's SVU join forces to uncover a deadly motive as both squads face new dangers.

Tune in for Season 25 Episode 9 "Snowflakes" as tension escalates and secrets come to light.

What better way to kick off 2026 than with a two-hour, two-episode, two-series crossover event? That's exactly what NBC has planned tonight, with Law & Order S25E09: "Snowflakes" and Law & Order: SVU S27E09: "Purity" finding both squads working together when a murder case becomes deadlier than anyone expected – a case that puts the lives of both squads in danger. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for Law & Order S25E09: "Snowflakes" (with the crossover trailer waiting above).

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 9: "Snowflakes" Preview

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 9: "Snowflakes" – An injured woman's sudden disappearance from the hospital leads to a murder investigation; as an eyewitness to the crime, Brady partners with Benson's SVU to unravel a complex motive; an explosive discovery puts both squads in danger. Directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Scott Gold.

Watch a clip from tonight's special LAW & ORDER/SVU crossover event. Tune in at 8:00 pm ET/PT on @nbc (streaming next day on Peacock)! pic.twitter.com/ilIkRdu7F3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!