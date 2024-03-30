Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Chance Perdomo, gen v, prime video, the boys

Gen V S02 Filming Delayed Following Chance Perdomo's Death: Details

In light of the tragic death of Chance Perdomo, the filming start on the second season of Prime Video's Gen V has been delayed indefinitely.

Earlier today, we learned that 27-year-old Gen V star Chance Perdomo has died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. In light of the shocking tragedy, production on the second season of "The Boys" spinoff has been delayed indefinitely. Reportedly, today was set to be the cast & creative team's first table read for the new season – with filming originally set to start on April 8th in Toronto. Apart from dealing with the pain and loss of losing one of the show's family members, the show's writers, producers, and Showrunner Michele Fazekas will need to decide how best to move forward when production does resume – including the possibility of the season needing to be rewritten to compensate for the loss of Perdomo.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight," shared the Gen V producers in a statement released on social media this afternoon.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television added, "The entire 'Gen V' family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

"I love that [Gen V] is a social commentary without it inherently being a philosophical commentary, that it speaks to our society as a whole but doesn't kind of penalize or chastise anybody for the answers that they come to, right? So, some people might not want to be a hero. They might just want to make money. Some people might want to actually be a hero, but then within that, there's what is a hero to you," Perdomo shared during a September 2023 interview about what drew him to the spinoff series.

"The parts of the story that resonate for me, and I always keep coming back to this, is that it really showcases the human aspects, you know, powers or no powers, that there's something universal about everybody doing the best that they can with the cards that they have," he continued. "Because that's true for everyone on the planet. It doesn't matter whether it's being a parent, being a child, being good at your job, being good as a person; everyone is always doing the best with what they have."

Perdomo added, "Now, your best won't be my best, and I may not appreciate your best and vice versa, but everyone is always giving what they got with what they have. And I think it's really beautiful that this show doesn't cast judgment on a certain way to be. It just allows people to be people, the characters to be the characters, and the chips fall as they may as they do what they can."

