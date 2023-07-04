Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, seth rogen, the boys

Gen V: Seth Rogen on What Might Make The Boys Spinoff "More Shocking"

Gen V Executive Producer Seth Rogen discussed the upcoming The Boys spinoff, including how the series has "some really crazy s**t in it."

In some way, shape, or form, Amazon, Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V is going to have a serious presence at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – as evidenced by the badges that already went out. But until then – and until we learn when the spinoff of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys will debut – we have executive producer Seth Rogen reassuring fans that the streaming series has "some really crazy shit in it" – and how sometimes, "really crazy shit" might require "one extra five-minutes phone call" with the folks over at Amazon to make sure everyone's on the same page.

"'Gen V' has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," Rogen shared during an interview with Empire, explaining how fans can expect the same level of brutally frank storytelling that the flagship series offers. With the series functioning in the streaming equivalent of an "R" rating, the creative team is given a lot of room to work with. But sometimes… "In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," Rogen added. "With 'The Boys,' maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

