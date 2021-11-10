General Hospital Posts Statement In Solidarity with Trans Community

Following the news that broke earlier this week that General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks) would no longer be a part of the cast (with his last episode set for November 22nd), ABC's long-running soap opera issued a statement via Twitter showing its support for the trans community. Accompanying a link to GLAAD for resources & additional information on trans issues, the statement read, "General Hospital stands in solidarity with the trans community." Though the statement come shortly after Rademacher's recent controversial comments regarding transgender people, his departure from General Hospital was reportedly being planned since the end of the summer over his public opposition to and failure to comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Interestingly, Deadline Hollywood reports that "another longtime cast member departure is widely rumored (though not confirmed) to be imminent for similar reasons."

Here's a look at the tweet sent out by the soap opera earlier today:

Over this past weekend, Rademacher drew backlash from his castmates (with Grahn and trans actor Cassandra James calling him out publically) and social media when he reposted a tweet via his Instagram account that called U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine a "dude." The Biden-appointee was recently sworn in as the first transgender four-star officer. General Hospital castmates Nancy Lee Grahn and transgender actor Cassandra James publically condemned Rademacher's move, with the actor then posting a video on Instagram apologizing for not crossing out the word "dude" when he re-posted the tweet (but doubling down on his belief that calling "a transgender an empowered woman" wasn't cool with him. Here's a look at the post, where the actor cites his compliments towards James and how he & his wife "let" their son wear a Disney Princes dress when he was three years old as signs that he is not a "transphobic dad."