Generation Z: UK Zombie Comedy About Gen Z Unleashes October 27th

Generation Z, a new UK zombie comedy about old people wanting to eat the young (allegory much?), premieres on Channel 4 on October 27th.

Just when you think zombies are played out, along comes Generation Z. It's like waiting for the 24 bus in London – think you missed one, another two come along. Produced by The Forge (Help, National Treasure, Kiri) and created by Ben Wheatley, the six-part series is a high-octane and darkly comic series that is coming to Channel 4 on Sunday, 27th October. Hey, Anita Dobson is in it, not playing Mrs. Flood!

Generation Z: The Old Wants to Eat the Young – Just Like Real Life!

Generation Z is set in the fictional town of Dambury, the kind of place with stark opportunities and not much to do. It's the last place you'd expect the apocalypse to begin… But when an army convoy overturns outside a care home, a chemical leak starts to adversely affect the residents there. The OAPs, led by Cecily and Frank, escape the grasp of the army, looking to contain their angry, violent, insatiable hunger for raw flesh.

On the night of the outbreak, teenagers – Charlie, Kelly, Steff, and Finn are living normal teenage lives: tinnies, messy feelings, complex relationships, and ignoring their A-Level prep. But the gang abruptly finds themselves at the center of the virus when Kelly's nan, Janine, becomes infected and attacks her.

However, just because it's the end of the world, it doesn't mean your home life and relationship problems come to a halt, battling with parents, friendship betrayals, and old family secrets rearing their ugly heads. Life is just as complicated for the zombies, with the virus fuelling single-minded desires, bringing a whole new dimension to their zombie rampage. Finn worries for grandad-figure Morgan when she comes to the realisation that there might be more behind the chemical spill. Just what exactly was being transported?

Generation Z is about intergenerational justice and community breakdown that boldly satirizes a world where truth is stranger than fiction, exploring not just the political fault lines in our society but also the very real issues facing teenagers today.

Generation Z premieres on Sunday, October 27th, on Channel 4 in the UK. A US streamer has not yet picked it up.

