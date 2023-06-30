Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Fox & Friends, fox news, geraldo rivera, opinion
Geraldo Rivera Confirms FOX "News" Departure on FOX & Friends
Following up on his video from yesterday, Geraldo Rivera confirmed his FOX "News" departure earlier today on FOX & Friends.
As he had teased in a video tweet on Thursday, Geraldo Rivera bid farewell to FOX "News" earlier today while appearing on FOX & Friends. "I am leaving Fox," Rivera announced during what may be his final visit to the show. "I was fired from 'The Five,' so then I said, 'Well, I might as well resign totally,' and so I quit, and today is my last day. I want to leave, though, not thinking about those things. I want to leave thinking about how wonderful everyone has been to me over the last 23 years." In honor of his time served at the alleged "news" network, a compilation of Rivera's "greatest hits" was shown.
The move comes after what Geraldo claimed previously to AP were a number of suspensions that were imposed on him during his run – and that some tweets criticizing ex-FOX "News" person Tucker Carlson from back in May were a recent example of a situation that resulted in a suspension. In addition, there have been rumblings of conflict between Geraldo and the hosts, with the former sometimes finding himself on the opposing side of a hosting line-up where the chief criteria to be a part is to be very loud and never admit when you're flat-out wrong.
And here's a look back at Geraldo's video tweet from yesterday, first announcing his departure from the reported "news" network:
And here's a look back at Geraldo's tweet confirming that he was done with The Five and that he would have an announcement about his FOX "News" future at this "Same Geraldo time! Same Geraldo channel!" this week (though it should be noted that Geraldo had previously revealed that his contract runs through 2025):
