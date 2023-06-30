Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Fox & Friends, fox news, geraldo rivera, opinion

Geraldo Rivera Confirms FOX "News" Departure on FOX & Friends

Following up on his video from yesterday, Geraldo Rivera confirmed his FOX "News" departure earlier today on FOX & Friends.

As he had teased in a video tweet on Thursday, Geraldo Rivera bid farewell to FOX "News" earlier today while appearing on FOX & Friends. "I am leaving Fox," Rivera announced during what may be his final visit to the show. "I was fired from 'The Five,' so then I said, 'Well, I might as well resign totally,' and so I quit, and today is my last day. I want to leave, though, not thinking about those things. I want to leave thinking about how wonderful everyone has been to me over the last 23 years." In honor of his time served at the alleged "news" network, a compilation of Rivera's "greatest hits" was shown.

The move comes after what Geraldo claimed previously to AP were a number of suspensions that were imposed on him during his run – and that some tweets criticizing ex-FOX "News" person Tucker Carlson from back in May were a recent example of a situation that resulted in a suspension. In addition, there have been rumblings of conflict between Geraldo and the hosts, with the former sometimes finding himself on the opposing side of a hosting line-up where the chief criteria to be a part is to be very loud and never admit when you're flat-out wrong.

With Steve Doocy at my farewell this morning from Fox. He's a good guy. As you can see, I changed them more than they changed me. pic.twitter.com/1dpKfHmpMD — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Geraldo's video tweet from yesterday, first announcing his departure from the reported "news" network:

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Geraldo's tweet confirming that he was done with The Five and that he would have an announcement about his FOX "News" future at this "Same Geraldo time! Same Geraldo channel!" this week (though it should be noted that Geraldo had previously revealed that his contract runs through 2025):

Morning, it's official, I'm off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that

I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

