Ghosts: BBC Releases Christmas Special Preview Image, Finale Overview

BBC released a preview image for next month's Ghosts Christmas Special, as well as a pretty detailed overview of the finale.

Though the fifth & final series wrapped up its run earlier this month, BBC One's Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard & Ben Willbond-created Ghosts will be back for a final holiday haunting on Christmas Day. Along with a teaser image for the special, the BBC also released an official overview offering some interesting insights into what fans can expect from the holiday-themed finale.

Christmas is just around the corner, and Mike's (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) mum, Betty (Lorna Gayle), is staying. Although she is just trying to be helpful, Mike and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) soon lose patience with her interfering ways. There's no easy way to ask her to go home, so the couple (and the Ghosts) struggle on, with Button House feeling fuller than ever. Now a Christmas convert, Robin (Laurence Rickard) is missing that all-important 'Christmassy' feeling, so the gang share their secrets to getting into the festive spirit. But when even more decorations and merry music don't do the trick, the Ghosts wonder if Robin will be able to capture that Christmas magic again.

"After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series, and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year," the show's creators announced earlier this year, confirming the show would be coming to an end. "We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew, as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One, and Monumental Television for their tireless support. But most of all, we'd like to thank everyone who watches."

BBC's Ghosts Christmas Special was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy. Executive producers include Monumental Television's Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward & Alison Owen – and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Seb Barwell. The producer is Pat Tookey-Dickson, with Simon Hynd directing an episode written by Mathew Baynton and Jim Howick. Baynton, Howick, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond also serve as executive producers.

