Ghosts: CBS Series Confirms Double Holiday Episode for Season 2

The holidays are set to bring something extra special for fans of CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. On Thursday, December 15, viewers will be gifted a holiday-themed double episode. With Variety first reporting the news exclusively, the description for the episode reads, "When Jay's sister Bela (Punam Patel) returns to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit and brings along a platonic male friend, Samantha, inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between them. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan — also involving Bela." Series showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman are looking forward to some on-screen holiday festivities. "We thought it would be fun to have our holiday episode be our version of one of those Hallmark Christmas movies because Sam is very into Christmas and rom-coms, and it's also a fun nod to Rose McIver's real-life history with those sorts of films, having starred in the 'Christmas Prince' trilogy," Port explained. "But because this is 'Ghosts,' it has a very 'Ghosts' twist to it, which turns the holiday into something very far from the wholesome family affair Sam envisioned. The double episode has tons of heart and gets to a very sweet place in the end, but takes a very weird and 'Ghosts'-y path to get there." Wiseman added, "We packed the episodes with lots of holiday fun and, in true 'Ghosts' fashion, a few twists: there will be visiting family, caroling, mistletoe, and a ghost will try to go where no ghost has gone before. It should come as no surprise that Woodstone is full of Christmas spirit."

With the series set to return for its second season on September 29th, here's a look at the newest teaser for CBS' Ghosts, as well as the episode overview for S02E01 "Spies":

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1 "Spies": Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group.

Now here's a look back at how the producers were able to surprise the cast with the news of the show's renewal (followed by a look back at the official trailer for the first season):

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.