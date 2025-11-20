Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Our Updated S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" Preview

We've got a preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Ghosts, S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles," and a look ahead to December.

Article Summary Ghosts S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" has Sam and Pete on a chaotic, tension-filled road trip.

Jay loses control at Woodstone as Kyle takes over ghost-sitting duties while Sam is away on book tour.

Upcoming episodes tease proposals, hidden secrets, and special Christmas-themed stories for December.

Official previews, trailers, and detailed synopses provide early insights for upcoming Ghosts Season 5 episodes.

In tonight's episode of Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, Sam (Ambudkar) takes a backseat to Kyle (Ben Feldman) while Sam's (McIver) gone. Speaking of Sam, she and Pete (Richie Moriarty) get on each other's last nerves on a book tour road trip. Will an airline strike impacting their chances of making it home for Thanksgiving be the final straw? We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" waiting for you below. Following that, we look at what's ahead for December with overviews and images for S05E07: "The Proposal" (Dec. 4th), S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" (Dec. 11th), and the two-episode S05E09/S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" (Dec. 18th).

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 6-8 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 6: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" – Unsatisfied with Jay's ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle. Meanwhile, Sam and Pete get on each other's nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Heather Jack.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 7: "The Proposal" – Sam helps Eric (Andrew Leeds) plan the perfect proposal for Bela, until an encounter with Sasappis plants doubt in Bela's mind. Meanwhile, Isaac tries to prove he's "just one of the basement ghosts." Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!