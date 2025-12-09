Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" Sneak Peeks

With a new episode dropping this Thursday, here's the trailer and sneak peeks for CBS's Ghosts S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene."

Article Summary Get a first look at Ghosts S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" with a trailer and sneak peeks.

Todd Pearlman returns, sparking chaos as he profiles Sam and Isaac's book and fixates on Jay.

Pete investigates Alberta's secret past when her real reason for changing her name is revealed.

Catch preview info for upcoming holiday episodes "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Parts 1 and 2.

As we inch closer to the end of the year and midseason break for a whole lot of shows, we're seeing a whole lot more previews out there going live. It makes sense since midseason finale cliffhangers have become nearly as common as season finale cliffhangers. We'll have a better idea of where things are heading with CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts a little later this month when the two-episode S05E09/S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" hits our screens. But for this go-around, we're keeping our sights set on this week's episode, S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene." Along with the previously released official overview and image gallery, we've just added a trailer and and a pair of sneak peeks for you to check out.

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!